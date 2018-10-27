Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes hard-fought loss

Dell allowed three goals on 41 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

In a rare start not in a back-to-back situation, Dell played very well, but it only helped his save percentage, which moved up to .921. His GAA rose to 2.59, and he sustained his second overtime loss in three starts. Last season, Dell started 29 games. If the Sharks are regularly willing to go with him in non back-to-back situations, then he should start 30 contests and be a regular streaming option in 2018-19.