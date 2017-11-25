Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes loss in overtime
Dell allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief of Martin Jones during a 5-4 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The Sharks backup entered very early in the second with a 3-1 deficit. It quickly became 4-1, but Dell held down the fort from there, allowing the Sharks to score three straight to tie the game. Unfortunately for Dell, though, that meant him taking the loss in overtime when he did allow the game-winner. However, this performance shouldn't take away from Dell's solid start. He is 2-3-1 with a .920 save percentage and 2.23 GAA.
