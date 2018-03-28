Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes OT loss Tuesday

Dell's 29 saves weren't enough in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Dell did enough to earn his team a point in a hostile road environment, so it's hard to fault him too much. Martin Jones' backup has just one win since Feb. 10, but this was only Dell's fourth appearance since that date. With a 2.67 GAA and .913 save percentage in 28 appearances (22 starts) for the season, Dell remains one of the league's most trustworthy backups.