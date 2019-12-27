Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Taking on L.A.

Dell will guard the cage during Friday's home clash with the Kings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell played pretty well in his last start Sunday against Vegas, stopping 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the season. The 30-year-old netminder will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a home game versus a struggling Kings club that's lost three straight games.

