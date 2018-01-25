Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine against Rangers

Dell will be between the pipes for Thursday's matchup with New York, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Dell has not lost in regulation in 14 consecutive appearances, as he posted a 10-0-3 record with a 2.40 GAA. An injury to Martin Jones (undisclosed) will see Dell make his fourth straight start. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign, so this run of strong performances will only serve to increase his potential trade value, should the Sharks decide to part ways with him.