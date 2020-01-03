Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Saturday

Dell will defend the net against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell has seen his recent starts in pairs and will continue that trend with two in a row Thursday and then again Saturday. He performed well against the Penguins on Thursday, setting aside 36 of the 36 shots he faced to pick up his fifth victory of the season. The veteran backup gets some relief Saturday, taking on a Columbus club notching just 2.68 goals per game (29th in the league) on home ice.