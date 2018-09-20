Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Thursday
Dell will guard the crease against the Ducks on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While Dell probably can't just stroll through the preseason, he should have the inside track on the No. 2 job behind Martin Jones, which means Antoine Bibeau will find himself suiting up for the Barracuda.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields two power-play goals in relief•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Caps off regular season with relief outing•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes OT loss Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets road assignment in The Loo•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 28 saves to defeat Canucks•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Protecting cage Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...