Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Tuesday

Dell will defend the cage in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell struggled last season, as he went 10-8-4 with a career-worst 3.17 GAA and .886 save percentage. While Martin Jones figures to once again log close to 65 games this year, the Sharks will no doubt be expecting more out of Dell when he does patrol the crease and could start looking for replacements if he can't rediscover his game.