Sharks' Aaron Dell: Thrust into duty against high-flying Bolts
Dell set aside eight of nine shots in the third period of Wednesday's 5-1 home loss to the Lightning.
The backup goalie came on in relief of starter Martin Jones, who coughed up four goals on 17 shots through frames one and two. Both netminders had fits trying to contain Tampa Bay's lethal top top line comprised of Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov -- that trio combined for nine points on the night.
