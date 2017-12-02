Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tops Panthers for fourth win
Dell saved 39 of 40 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Florida.
This was easily one of the best showings of the season for Dell, and he now sports an impressive .933 save percentage and 1.93 GAA through 10 games this season. Martin Jones (undisclosed) appears close to returning to action, so Dell's workload will likely shrink sooner than later. However, the San Jose No. 2 has probably shown that he deserves more starts moving forward. Dell could be worth a roster spot in deeper leagues.
