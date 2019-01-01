Sharks' Aaron Dell: Torched by Flames

Dell surrendered eight goals on 27 shots in Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames.

As you can plainly see from the score, this was an absolute nightmare for San Jose's primary backup netminder. Dell coughed up two goals and two assists apiece to Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan fashioned five assists on top of three more Flames skaters celebrating multi-point efforts. Still, Dell didn't get replaced because traditional starter Martin Jones appeared in all but two games in December, and things actually didn't get completely out of hand for San Jose until the third period. Unfortunately, this total meltdown at the Shark Tank is going to skew Dell's ratios quite a bit. He now carries a 3.10 GAA and .889 save percentage to go along with a 5-5-3 record.