Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tuned up by Rangers

Dell allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Just when Dell had been gaining some momentum on a four-game winning streak and Martin Jones (undisclosed) sidelined, he's given up 11 goals (on only 52 shots) in a pair of losses. If Jones can get right by the time the Sharks resume play after the All-Star break Jan. 30 against Pittsburgh, it'll be interesting to see when Dell gets another shot between the pipes.