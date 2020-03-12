Sharks' Aaron Dell: Under siege in Chicago
Dell gave up six goals on 46 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.
Dell's 40 saves were a season high but weren't enough to mask the six-spot in the goals against column. It was the fifth straight loss for Dell, who has shown well at times this season but has been unable to completely wrest the full-time starting role away from struggling incumbent Martin Jones. The upcoming stretch won't get any easier for Dell in the Sharks, who will continue their road trip with stops in St. Louis, Dallas and Colorado.
