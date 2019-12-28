Sharks' Aaron Dell: Unravels in overtime loss
Dell turned aside 35 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Dell needed to protect a two-goal lead over the last 20 minutes, but Martin Frk struck twice to tie the game before Jeff Carter won it for the Kings in overtime. The collapse caused Dell to slip to 4-6-2 with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 15 games this season. Under interim coach Bob Boughner, Dell has had more success in earning playing time -- he's made seven appearances (five starts) in December, but he's only posted a 1-2-2 record in that span.
