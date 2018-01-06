Sharks' Aaron Dell: Will look to forget Friday loss

Dell allowed six goals on 43 shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The Sharks were in cruise control with a 5-2 lead heading into the third period, but Dell allowed a soft goal, and Ottawa never looked back. Dell has been excellent this season, and even with Friday's rough outing, he owns an 8-3-2 record, .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA. Still, the backup's chances of receiving an uptick in starts for San Jose moving forward probably took a hit Friday.