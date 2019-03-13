Sharks' Aaron Dell: Wins despite yielding four goals
Dell allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-4 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.
No matter who's played in net for the Sharks, they've struggled this season. Like Martin Jones, Dell is winning games, but he's been a liability in the other categories. Despite a 4-1-0 record, Dell owns an .889 save percentage in the last seven games. Overall, he is 9-6-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .889 save percentage in 21 appearances this season.
