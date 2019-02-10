Sharks' Aaron Dell: Wins in first start since Jan. 16
Dell made 21 saves in a 5-2 win over Edmonton on Saturday.
It was his first game since Jan. 21 and first start since Jan. 16. Dell doesn't get enough playing time to be relevant in anything but the deepest of leagues.
