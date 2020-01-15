Sharks' Aaron Dell: Worst outing in weeks

Dell allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Dell had not given up more than three goals in an appearance since Nov. 27. During that span, he made 12 appearances with a 5-3-2 record and a .924 save percentage. Perhaps the 30-year-old was due for a dud. Dell slipped to 8-8-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 21 games this season. The Sharks continue their road trip against the ever-dangerous Avalanche on Thursday.