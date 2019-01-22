Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields one goal in relief
Dell allowed a goal on nine shots during a relief appearance in Monday's 6-2 loss to Florida.
After Martin Jones coughed up his fifth goal during an ugly third period, Dell stepped in to replace him. He had done a solid job before allowing a power-play score in the final minute of regulation. Dell will most likely draw the start for Tuesday's game in Washington, the Sharks' final game before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...