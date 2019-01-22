Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields one goal in relief

Dell allowed a goal on nine shots during a relief appearance in Monday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

After Martin Jones coughed up his fifth goal during an ugly third period, Dell stepped in to replace him. He had done a solid job before allowing a power-play score in the final minute of regulation. Dell will most likely draw the start for Tuesday's game in Washington, the Sharks' final game before the All-Star break.

