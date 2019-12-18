Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields three goals in loss
Dell let in three goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Dell wasn't able to make a second strong appearance despite being barely tested by the Coyotes. He slipped to 4-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 13 games. Dell has been good enough lately to challenge Martin Jones for playing time -- interim head coach Bob Boughner has yet to announce which goalie will start Saturday versus the defending champion Blues.
