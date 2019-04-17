Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields three goals in relief
Dell let in three goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Dell played the final two periods after starter Martin Jones was given the hook. Dell has been the better of the two netminders, although that is a relative term given his 3.37 GAA and .861 save percentage. It's unclear who coach Peter DeBoer will name as starter for Thursday's must-win Game 5.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...