Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields three goals in relief

Dell let in three goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dell played the final two periods after starter Martin Jones was given the hook. Dell has been the better of the two netminders, although that is a relative term given his 3.37 GAA and .861 save percentage. It's unclear who coach Peter DeBoer will name as starter for Thursday's must-win Game 5.