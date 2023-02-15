Dell gave up two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Dell didn't have as much to do as Casey DeSmith, who stopped 38 of 39 shots at the other end of the ice. It wasn't a bad outing for Dell, but he's now 0-3-0 with nine goals allowed across three starts and a relief appearance this season. Kaapo Kahkonen (concussion) or James Reimer (illness) could be cleared in time to play Thursday versus the Golden Knights, so Dell shouldn't be expected to get much more playing time during this stint with the big club.