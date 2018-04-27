Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields two power-play goals in relief
Dell allowed two goals on 21 shots from the Golden Knights in relief of Martin Jones on Thursday. The Sharks would end up losing on the road, 7-0.
Dell entered the game early in the second period after traditional starter Martin Jones was blasted for five goals on 13 shots. San Jose's backup performed admirably in comparison, as the two goals that he allowed took place on Vegas power plays. To say the Sharks lacked discipline in this contest would be a gross understatement; they afforded the Golden Knights 10 man-advantage opportunities, and clearly, the series won't last long if that trend continues for Team Teal.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Caps off regular season with relief outing•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes OT loss Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets road assignment in The Loo•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 28 saves to defeat Canucks•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Protecting cage Saturday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Fills in for Jones against Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...