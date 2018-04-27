Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields two power-play goals in relief

Dell allowed two goals on 21 shots from the Golden Knights in relief of Martin Jones on Thursday. The Sharks would end up losing on the road, 7-0.

Dell entered the game early in the second period after traditional starter Martin Jones was blasted for five goals on 13 shots. San Jose's backup performed admirably in comparison, as the two goals that he allowed took place on Vegas power plays. To say the Sharks lacked discipline in this contest would be a gross understatement; they afforded the Golden Knights 10 man-advantage opportunities, and clearly, the series won't last long if that trend continues for Team Teal.