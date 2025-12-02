Gaudette (illness) will suit up for Monday's matchup versus the Mammoth, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gaudette will avoid missing Monday's game after being deemed a game-time decision earlier in the day due to an illness. The right-shot forward is set to skate in a second-line role with William Eklund and Alexander Wennberg. Gaudette has found the scoresheet in back-to-back contests following a three-game skid.