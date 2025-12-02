Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Available against Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (illness) will suit up for Monday's matchup versus the Mammoth, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gaudette will avoid missing Monday's game after being deemed a game-time decision earlier in the day due to an illness. The right-shot forward is set to skate in a second-line role with William Eklund and Alexander Wennberg. Gaudette has found the scoresheet in back-to-back contests following a three-game skid.