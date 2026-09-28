Gaudette (upper body) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Gaudette was ruled day-to-day near the start of training camp and didn't log any preseason appearances. The 29-year-old forward was a solid role player for San Jose in 2025-26, where he posted 17 goals, 25 points, 96 shots on net, 53 hits and 33 blocked shots across 66 regular-season outings. When he's ready to return, Gaudette will likely slot somewhere in the team's bottom six or if there's no spot available for him, he could be optioned to AHL San Jose.