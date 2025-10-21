Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Dealing with illness, deemed GTD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
If Gaudette is unable to play Tuesday, Philipp Kurashev will remain in the lineup, as he'll be a healthy scratch if the former can give it a go. The 29-year-old Gaudette has accounted for one goal, two points, six PIM and a minus-5 rating while managing 1:13 of power-play ice time per game across five appearances to start the year.
