Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Earns 100th career point
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
Before the Sharks' youngsters took over the game, Gaudette got things going with a tally just 1:58 into the first period. It was Gaudette's 100th career point, a milestone he reached in 308 games over parts of eight seasons. The 29-year-old has done a decent job in a bottom-six role to start 2025-26, earning three goals, one assist, nine shots on net, six PIM and a minus-4 rating over seven appearances.
