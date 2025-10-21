default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gaudette (illness) took warmups on the third line and is slated to play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Gaudette was officially a game-time decision, but it looks like he's good to go. The 29-year-old's third-line minutes will be augmented by a power-play role. He has two points through five appearances this season.

More News