Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Expected to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (illness) took warmups on the third line and is slated to play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Gaudette was officially a game-time decision, but it looks like he's good to go. The 29-year-old's third-line minutes will be augmented by a power-play role. He has two points through five appearances this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Dealing with illness, deemed GTD•
-
Sharks' Adam Gaudette: First two points in teal•
-
Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Signs two-year pact•
-
Senators' Adam Gaudette: Nabs first NHL playoff goal in loss•
-
Senators' Adam Gaudette: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Senators' Adam Gaudette: Ends goal drought Sunday•