Gaudette (lower body) told reporters he was fully fit ahead of the Sharks' clash with Dallas on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Even with his injury concern behind him, Gaudette is far from a lock to suit up versus the Stars, and could still find himself serving as a healthy scratch. The veteran forward is stuck in a rut, going six games without finding the back of the net while generating six shots and two assists.