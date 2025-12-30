Gaudette sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Gaudette notched an assist and a plus-1 rating in 10:45 of ice time prior to departing Monday's divisional matchup. As a result of the right-shot forward's injury, the Sharks recalled Pavol Regenda from the minors Tuesday. Gaudette should be considered questionable, at best, for Wednesday's home game against Minnesota.