Gaudette scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Gaudette scored early in the first period, but the Sharks weren't able to keep momentum. This was his second goal in his last three games. The 30-year-old forward continues to play in a bottom-six role. He has two goals, nine shots on net, nine PIM, five hits and a minus-1 rating across nine appearances this season. Gaudette is not a lock to be in the lineup regularly, but he has a path to playing time while Igor Chernyshov (upper body) and Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) are sidelined.