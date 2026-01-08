Gaudette scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Gaudette bounced right back after a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Between that injury and a healthy scratch, Gaudette has missed four of the Sharks' last eight contests, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in his four appearances in that span. The 29-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 15 points (five on the power play), 51 shots on net, 36 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 34 outings this season.