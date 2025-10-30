Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gaudette sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Wild, and his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising since head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday that the 29-year-old is expected to miss at least a week. Michael Misa will likely have a chance to step up in Gaudette's absence.
