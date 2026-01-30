Gaudette scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Gaudette has scored in consecutive contests. The 29-year-old forward is holding down a spot on the third line for now, though he's not featuring on the power play, which has typically been a strong area for him. He's at 12 goals, 19 points (six on the power play), 63 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances this season. Gaudette has a good enough scoring touch to work his way into the mix in deep fantasy formats.