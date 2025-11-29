Gaudette scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Gaudette was the hero for the Sharks on Friday, as he netted the game-winning goal at the 15:17 mark of the second period with a slick backhander. Gaudette has six goals on the season, and while he has a steady role as a top-six forward, he doesn't do enough in fantasy to be considered a worthwhile roster addition in most formats. He has seven points in 21 games on the season and has cracked the 25-point plateau just twice in his career.