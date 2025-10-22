Gaudette scored a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Gaudette ended up playing Tuesday despite dealing with an illness and logged over 13 minutes of ice time for the second consecutive outing. He bagged his second goal of the season, but as a bottom-six forward in a winless team that has been struggling to score of late, his fantasy upside is close to minimal. He only has three points through six outings in 2025-26.