Gaudette scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Gaudette was a game-time decision due to an illness, but he suited up and saw 14:12 of ice time in a second-line role. The 29-year-old has earned the bump up with a point in three straight outings. He's at seven goals, two assists, 35 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances, but he's capable of putting together some strong stretches on offense.