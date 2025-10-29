Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday that Gaudette (upper body) is considered day-to-day but is expected to miss at least a week, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Gaudette suffered an upper-body injury due to Sunday's game against the Wild and was expected to miss more than one game. While it doesn't appear as though he's facing a particularly long-term absence, he'll likely require at least a week on the shelf to recover, which will likely lead to a more consistent role for Michael Misa.