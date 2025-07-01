Gaudette agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million contract with San Jose on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gaudette was reportedly close to staying with Ottawa but evidently found better terms in San Jose. This will be the 28-year-old center's fifth NHL team in his eight-year NHL career. The Massachusetts native fell one goal shy of reaching the 20 mark last year, and he could be in contention to challenge that threshold again in 2025-26 if he can earn a middle-six role.