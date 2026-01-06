Gaudette (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Gaudette will be sidelined for his third straight game due to his lingering lower-body injury. In his last five outings, the 29-year-old center notched one goal, three assists and nine shots, including a pair of power-play points. Even once back to 100 percent, Gaudette is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and may have to periodically serve as a healthy scratch. Considering the Sharks are heading into a back-to-back, Gaudette should be considered questionable, at best, to face Los Angeles on Wednesday.