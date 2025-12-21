Gaudette scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Gaudette ended a seven-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He had two assists in that span, and he also missed a game due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has settled in as a bottom-six forward who can help on the power play. He's produced eight goals, four assists, three power-play points, 44 shots on net, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 31 appearances this season.