Gaudette scored a power-play goal and added seven PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

Gaudette battled an upper-body injury early in the season and then spent a couple of weeks as a healthy scratch before his season debut Oct. 24 in Boston. He's now logged seven games, and his tally Saturday was his first point. The 30-year-old has added six shots on net, four hits, nine PIM and a minus-2 rating. He plays on the fourth line at even strength but also works on the second power-play unit. While he's reached the 25-point mark in consecutive campaigns, he likely won't get enough steady playing time to reach that threshold again in 2026-27.