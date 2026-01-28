Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gaudette snapped a five-game skid with his first-period tally. That goal put the Sharks ahead 2-1 and was the middle of three scores in a span of 4:04 early in the contest. Gaudette is up to 11 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating through 41 appearances this season. He's likely to be a regular in the bottom six, and he could occasionally see time with the second power-play unit, though he hasn't been in the mix lately.