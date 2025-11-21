Gaudette scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Gaudette opened the scoring at 2:33 of the first period, converting on a pass from Ty Dellandrea. The 29-year-old Gaudette has just two goals, 10 shots and eight hits over his last six games, but he is seeing steady bottom-six minutes. For the season, the veteran forward has five goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 16 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through 17 appearances.