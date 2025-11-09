Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Gaudette got a tip on a Dmitry Orlov shot in the second period. The tally stood as the game-winner, Gaudette's first such goal this season. The 29-year-old center had gone four games without a point and also missed four contests due to an upper-body injury during that stretch. He's a finisher on offense, but his chances will likely remain limited since he's on the fourth line and second power-play unit. On the year, Gaudette has four goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over 12 appearances.