Gaudette (upper body) will join the Sharks for their road clash with Seattle on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Gaudette seems to be trending in the right direction, but he will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can return to the lineup. Prior to his four-game absence, the 29-year-old Gaudette was putting together a decent start to the campaign, registering three goals, one assist and 12 shots while averaging 10:42 of ice time. If Gaudette does play Wednesday, it will likely come in a top-six role thanks to the absence of William Eklund (lower body).