Gaudette scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

The Sharks scored four power-play goals in total on the afternoon, and Gaudette got in on the fun by helping to set up a Jeff Skinner tally late in the second period. Lower-body injuries have forced the journeyman center to spot in and out of the lineup over the last month, but he's been quietly productive when on the ice, getting onto the scoresheet in five straight games dating back to Dec. 20 and delivering three goals and six points during that time, including two goals and two assists with the man advantage.