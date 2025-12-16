Gaudette will be out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Flames because of a lower-body injury, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Gaudette will miss his fifth game of the season Tuesday. The Sharks are dealing with numerous injuries up front, so Zack Ostapchuk will draw back into the lineup in a fourth-line capacity, while Igor Chernyshov is set to make his NHL debut, likely on the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf. Gaudette will turn his attention to attempting to be ready for San Jose's next game, which is at home against the Stars on Thursday.