Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (lower body) won't play against Minnesota on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gaudette will miss at least one game after getting injured in Monday's 5-4 win over Anaheim. He has contributed eight goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net and 32 hits across 33 appearances this season. Following his call-up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Pavol Regenda will probably replace Gaudette in Wednesday's lineup.