Gaudette (lower body) won't play against Minnesota on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gaudette will miss at least one game after getting injured in Monday's 5-4 win over Anaheim. He has contributed eight goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net and 32 hits across 33 appearances this season. Following his call-up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Pavol Regenda will probably replace Gaudette in Wednesday's lineup.