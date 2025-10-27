Gaudette has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury.

Gaudette exited Sunday's game midway through the second period, and he was ruled out ahead of the final frame. Prior to his departure, he recorded a hit and a plus-1 rating in 6:39 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether his upper-body injury will impact his availability for Tuesday's game against the Kings.